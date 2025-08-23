Powell’s rate cut signal reflects economy’s delicate position
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Aug 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Summary
The Fed chair’s measured approach leans toward cautious easing amid a “curious” labor market, despite inflation perils.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautiously laced up an interest-rate cut next month but delivered a subtle message to anyone expecting aggressive easing: Don’t expect a downhill sprint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story