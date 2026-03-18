Uncertainty fueled by the war in Iran is expected to reinforce a broad agreement among most Federal Reserve officials to sit tight at their meeting this week. That will make any dissenting votes all the more notable as Jerome Powell nears the close of his tenure as Fed chair.
Powell’s second-to-last meeting previews an increasingly divided Fed
SummaryAs many as three governors are candidates to dissent at this week’s meeting, an unusual break that offers a glimpse of the fracture Kevin Warsh stands to inherit.
Uncertainty fueled by the war in Iran is expected to reinforce a broad agreement among most Federal Reserve officials to sit tight at their meeting this week. That will make any dissenting votes all the more notable as Jerome Powell nears the close of his tenure as Fed chair.
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