Powell’s term as Fed chief ends soon. His words carry more weight than ever.
Summary
Nearly everyone expects the Fed to pause rate-cutting at its policy-setting meeting this week. The main attraction will be Chair Jerome Powell’s postmeeting news conference.
The Federal Reserve will almost certainly leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting this coming week, keeping its benchmark policy rate at 3.5% to 3.75%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story