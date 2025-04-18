Power is being monopolised in Ukraine

In the name of efficiency, power is being concentrated not in the government or the parliament, but in the hands of a few unelected officials in the presidential administration, including Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff, Dmytro Lytvyn, Mr Zelensky’s speechwriter, and Oleh Tatarov, who oversees the security agencies. The administration is reluctant to share power not just with opponents but with anyone seen as a potential rival. Loyalists are rewarded with seats on the boards of state firms. Those who show too much independence, have too much popular support or enjoy direct lines of communication to Western countries have been fired or sidelined. This includes Valery Zaluzhny, the popular commander of Ukrainian forces, removed in February 2024 and sent to be ambassador in London. Others pushed out include Oleksandr Kubrakov, a former minister of infrastructure; Dmytro Kuleba, a former foreign minister; and Mustafa Nayem, who led the agency for reconstruction.