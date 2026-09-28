Prada is wooing the ultrarich with snorkeling trips and $100,000 skirts

MILAN—Prada flew more than 100 of its best customers here for this city’s storied Fashion Week, giving them private access to Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” and dinners at restaurants booked out just for them.
MILAN—Prada flew more than 100 of its best customers here for this city’s storied Fashion Week, giving them private access to Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” and dinners at restaurants booked out just for them.
Some watched models carry crocodile handbags—revived from a 1920s design and finished with clasps featuring onyx—down the runway at Prada’s womenswear show last week. The bags were offered exclusively to top clients the next day for a little over $20,000.
Some watched models carry crocodile handbags—revived from a 1920s design and finished with clasps featuring onyx—down the runway at Prada’s womenswear show last week. The bags were offered exclusively to top clients the next day for a little over $20,000.
Guerra pushed the popular Galleria handbag further upmarket, adding versions in more precious materials and investing in new campaigns, including a 2023 collaboration with artist Alex Da Corte starring Scarlett Johansson. Today, some versions cost more than $7,500. The idea is to use one of Prada’s best-known products to establish the brand at a higher price point, giving it more room to sell to wealthy customers without abandoning those who enter the brand lower down.
“Clients have always been ready to buy Prada at whatever level of price, but…we were a little bit shy about it,” Guerra said.
Other luxury houses have made a similar journey. Louis Vuitton, whose canvas bags powered decades of growth, launched the Capucines in 2013, a structured leather handbag named after Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store. The bag helped Vuitton push its assortment upmarket.
Prada has also begun digging through thousands of pieces in its archives, creating re-editions of looks from past collections for clients with a particular attachment to a show or period in the brand’s history. Top clients can now commission custom-made versions of skirts from the archives, tailored to their measurements and specifications. The most elaborate can cost as much as $100,000.
In February, Prada flew a small group of top clients to French Polynesia for almost a week. Clients snorkeled, learned about reef restoration and helped tend corals.
Inside Prada, some executives joke that the company is becoming a tour operator for the wealthy.
The upmarket push carries a risk. Guerra is pushing Prada higher at a moment when years of steep price increases have given way to weaker demand, particularly among middle-class shoppers. Shares in LVMH, the industry bellwether, have fallen about 38% this year, while Prada shares are down about 15% over the same period.
“The risk of ending up too expensive is material,” Bernstein’s Solca said. “Even if Prada has nylon to offset it.”
For all their focus on the superrich, luxury’s biggest brands still depend on less wealthy customers for a significant share of sales. Those shoppers helped power the industry’s growth for years, but inflation in the U.S., slower growth in China and economic uncertainty in Europe have sapped their confidence, while sharp price increases since the pandemic have made luxury increasingly difficult for them to afford.
Prada is still trying to keep those shoppers engaged. In March, it launched a five-piece capsule—including a jacket, hat and several bags—made from recycled materials and designed to be recycled again at the end of their lives. The pieces were priced below comparable products in Prada’s main collection.
At Prada’s complex in central Milan, much of the space, including a cafe, is open to anyone.
“Our job is also to create new top spenders,” Guerra said.
Write to Nick Kostov at nick.kostov@dowjones.com