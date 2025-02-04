Pray for surrender in Trump’s dumb trade war

Dire forecasts about the impact on the U.S. of these tariffs rest on an assumption that they will remain for a while. But since tariffs are a lose-lose proposition, there will surely be a deal quickly. Mr. Trump is wagering, not unreasonably, that Canada and Mexico—the former with a teetering government, the latter with an inexperienced new one, both with economies dependent on the U.S.—will cave in soon. Mexico has already bought itself some grace by promising to do more to stop the fentanyl and illegal migration crossing the border. Canada will . . . well, I don’t know what Canada is expected to do, maybe offer to change the shape of its bacon. But wherever it is, Mr. Trump can trumpet a deal on his terms.