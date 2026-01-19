Precious metals climb as Trump plans tariff on European countries over Greenland

Precious metals climbed Monday after President Trump threatened 10% tariffs on imports from eight European countries starting February.
“Trump’s latest tariff announcement has escalated trade tensions into an entirely new dimension—one driven less by economic logic and more by political motive," two members of ING’s economic and financial analysis division said in a research note.
“It is also pushing the long-standing transatlantic relationship into a severe crisis, with a clear risk of further escalation and unwarranted negative consequences for both Europe and the US economy," ING added.
Gold surged to a fresh record intraday high while silver jumped as the geopolitical risks spurred by Trump’s threat seemingly triggered demand for safe-haven assets including precious metals. Spot gold rose 1.4% to $4,658.82 a troy ounce after earlier touching $4,690.88 an ounce. Spot silver climbed 3.2% to $92.99 an ounce.
The U.S. will impose a 10% levy on goods that Denmark, which has sovereignty over Greenland, exports to the U.S. beginning Feb. 1, Trump said Saturday in a social-media post. The U.S. will also place a 10% tariff on imports from Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, he wrote.
The tariffs would rise to 25% on June 1 and remain in place until a deal is reached for what he called the “complete and total purchase" of Greenland, Trump said.
Other safe-haven assets such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen also strengthened. The dollar fell 0.3% to 0.7997 against the franc and edged 0.1% lower to 157.84 yen.
“Geopolitical risks continue to build," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX, said in commentary. “Whether this is a serious policy threat or just another throwaway comment remains to be seen," he said.
“But given the US kicked off the year with a hostile takeover of Venezuela, nothing can be ruled out for now," Simpson added.
Stock markets in Asia were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.0% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.7%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.9%.
Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures fell, with eMini Nasdaq 100 futures sliding 1.1% and eMini S&P 500 futures down 0.8%.
