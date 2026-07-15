As Hamas fighters swarmed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the power suddenly went out in a remote prison in the Negev Desert.
Pressure Builds Over Israel’s Treatment of Palestinian Prisoners
SummaryReports from Israeli groups and interviews with former detainees detail alleged violence, medical neglect and starvation.
As Hamas fighters swarmed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the power suddenly went out in a remote prison in the Negev Desert.
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