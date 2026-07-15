Pressure Builds Over Israel’s Treatment of Palestinian Prisoners

“At the margins of our society, there are parts that have normalized violence, and there are, sadly, those who go further and even celebrate it, who take pride in it,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a speech in May. Herzog, a former opposition leader whose role is largely ceremonial and who is viewed as a centrist in Israel, said some Israelis’ actions—including what he said were brutal acts against Palestinian detainees—-were harming the country’s reputation.