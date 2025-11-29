Pressure mounts on Zelensky over right-hand man
Summary
Investigators searched the home of Andriy Yermak at a moment when Ukraine’s president needs his experience dealing with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aide, Andriy Yermak, was in Geneva Sunday negotiating a peace plan. On Friday, Ukraine’s anticorruption agency searched his home, prompting renewed demands from lawmakers to remove him.
