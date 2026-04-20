Private credit is on the hunt for credit-card debt

Imagine a Harley-Davidson customer at the dealer who takes out a loan to purchase a new motorcycle. The loan is provided by Harley-Davidson Financial Services, which has a deal to sell about two-thirds of its new loans to KKR and the bond giant Pimco. Funds run by those firms get a debt security backed by the hog, and Harley gets to make another loan to the next customer quickly. The customer sees no apparent difference, as Harley continues servicing the loan.