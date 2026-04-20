When Wells Fargo told the fintech Bilt that it would no longer be the lender for its rent-rewards credit card, Bilt scrambled to find another large bank partner. When that failed, Bilt wound up with private-credit funding.
Private credit is on the hunt for credit-card debt
SummaryFund managers are pouring billions of dollars into agreements to buy the future debt that consumers will incur.
When Wells Fargo told the fintech Bilt that it would no longer be the lender for its rent-rewards credit card, Bilt scrambled to find another large bank partner. When that failed, Bilt wound up with private-credit funding.
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