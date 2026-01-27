Private equity is reshaping American child care
It is introducing scale and efficiency, but raising questions about quality
A SPOT AT Little Friends, an independent child-care centre in Greenwich, Connecticut, is highly sought-after. Parent testimonials are glowing. The waiting list is years long. Yet the competition for enrolment may not be as fierce as the competition to buy it. Verna Esposito, who founded and runs the centre, has watched for years as private-equity firms have snapped up struggling rivals. They would gladly add her centre to their ranks. “They email, they call—they even sent me a Christmas gift," she says. “It’s relentless."