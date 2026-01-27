Private equity is reshaping American child care

Yet child-care centres cater to two customers: parents and the child. Parents may be mollified by shiny facilities and apps—but babies tend to do best when paid lots of attention by trusted caregivers. It is less clear that private-equity backed chains provide this. They tend to pay staff poorly. In Connecticut, teachers at KinderCare earn $18.67 an hour; those at Little Friends get $21.50 an hour. A former director at a chain backed by private equity says hiring good teachers at such low wages was nearly impossible, forcing her to retain staff unfit to care for children. In forums, day-care workers moan about chains operating “at ratio", meaning they must care for the maximum number of children state rules allow. Such tactics make bathroom breaks a logistical nightmare.