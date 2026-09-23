Private-credit firms are buzzing about getting in on JPMorgan’s card empire

JPMorgan Chase recently explored a way to ease a longstanding point of contention with credit-card partners such as airlines and retailers, a plan that would open the door for private credit to get a new piece of consumer debt.
The co-brand cards that millions of consumers use have long been the epicenter of a love-hate relationship between large merchants and banks. Airlines, department stores and every kind of merchant lean on their card programs to attract more customers, boost loyalty and increase revenue. Banks take on much of the risk associated with whether those cardholders will default on their payments.