Private-credit firms are buzzing about getting in on JPMorgan’s card empire

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. credit-card issuer by purchase volume, recently started looking into whether other funding sources could approve some of the cards that it rejects, according to people familiar with the matter. The bank sent out requests to more than a dozen entities to discuss whether they would be interested in so-called second-look applications, which would allow them to take on the risk of approving applications the bank denies, according to people familiar with the matter.