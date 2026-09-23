Private-credit firms are buzzing about getting in on JPMorgan’s card empire

JPMorgan Chase recently explored a way to ease a longstanding point of contention with credit-card partners such as airlines and retailers, a plan that would open the door for private credit to get a new piece of consumer debt.
JPMorgan Chase recently explored a way to ease a longstanding point of contention with credit-card partners such as airlines and retailers, a plan that would open the door for private credit to get a new piece of consumer debt.
The co-brand cards that millions of consumers use have long been the epicenter of a love-hate relationship between large merchants and banks. Airlines, department stores and every kind of merchant lean on their card programs to attract more customers, boost loyalty and increase revenue. Banks take on much of the risk associated with whether those cardholders will default on their payments.
The co-brand cards that millions of consumers use have long been the epicenter of a love-hate relationship between large merchants and banks. Airlines, department stores and every kind of merchant lean on their card programs to attract more customers, boost loyalty and increase revenue. Banks take on much of the risk associated with whether those cardholders will default on their payments.
But there is often a tension between the two parties, with the merchant trying to get the bank to approve more applicants than meet its credit underwriting and other requirements.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. credit-card issuer by purchase volume, recently started looking into whether other funding sources could approve some of the cards that it rejects, according to people familiar with the matter. The bank sent out requests to more than a dozen entities to discuss whether they would be interested in so-called second-look applications, which would allow them to take on the risk of approving applications the bank denies, according to people familiar with the matter.
These firms work behind the scenes to piece together credit-card programs that are typically outside the large bank universe, providing customer service and gathering funding to make card originations possible.
Some of those entities reached out to private-credit firms, gauging their interest in funding the JPMorgan loans. Private-credit firms raise money from investors and lend it out, mostly to businesses that fall below investment-grade debt, but have increasingly been wading into consumer debts.
Blue Owl, Blackstone, KKR, and Sixth Street are among the lenders whose executives have been approached about JPMorgan’s program, the people said. Documents on the matter were shared with at least some of them, the people said.
A partnership with JPMorgan would signal another level of acceptance into mainstream finance. The bank has some of the largest co-brand partnerships, including with United Airlines, Amazon, Marriott and the Apple card that JPMorgan is preparing to take over.
That’s had the private-credit industry buzzing about a potential deal, some of the people said.
JPMorgan’s query was in its early stages and would take a while to come together, if it did at all, some of the people said. The bank may determine that it doesn’t want to proceed with the idea, those people cautioned.
A JPMorgan spokesman said the bank doesn’t have a plan to launch a second-look program.
The tension JPMorgan is seeking to ease is common across the card industry.
Walmart ended a roughly 20-year partnership with Synchrony Financial in 2018 in part because of approval rates—only to return to the issuer after a tumultuous stint with Capital One. Sometimes, the bank gives in only to create other problems: Apple wanted Goldman Sachs to approve nearly every applicant for the Apple card, which contributed to higher-than-normal exposure to subprime borrowers on that card before the two decided to break up. JPMorgan agreed to a deal to take over that program.
JPMorgan’s rejection rates have been a source of strain with close partner United Airlines, one of its biggest cards, some of the people said. The companies have worked to address the issue, a person familiar with United’s program said.
JPMorgan was interested in discussing underwriting partnerships on the United Airlines cards, some of the people said. The airline is aware that JPMorgan is considering such a program and sees it as a positive, one person familiar with its program said.
The airline has previously conveyed its interest in finding an additional lender that would approve the applicants that JPMorgan rejects, the people said. Most co-brand relationships are exclusive, meaning the partners can’t bring in another bank to do card issuance unless their existing bank partner agrees.
The mechanics of the potential JPMorgan system aren’t clear, including whether a consumer would know they were in a private-credit channel, what lender’s name would be on the physical card or whether private credit would hold on to the loans afterward or sell them off in securitizations.
Private credit grew over the last decade as an industry by picking up loans the banks were pulling back from following the 2008-09 financial crisis. As it has expanded, private credit has become a critical lifeline for fintech lenders that don’t have a balance sheet and need constant funding. It provides funding that enables financing on everything from credit cards to buy-now pay-later loans to financing for Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are sold at dealerships.
Private credit also buys outstanding consumer debt from banks that don’t want to keep it on their books.
For banks with massive balance sheets such as JPMorgan, private-credit firms can present an opportunity to expand the credit box, approving people with lower credit scores or other characteristics that the bank would normally reject. Approximately 85% of JPMorgan’s credit-card balances are tied to consumers with FICO credit scores of at least 660 or more on a scale that ranges from 300 to 850.
Private credit could help limit competitor banks from creeping into JPMorgan’s biggest partnerships. Private-credit firms tend to remain behind the scenes, not interacting with consumers or putting their branding on credit cards. But credit-card partnerships that involve more than one bank often turn competitive, with one bank trying to poach the other bank’s customers.
Second-look deals often result in a tiny number of cards being approved in part because many of those applicants have blemished credit histories or lack them entirely. If a JPMorgan deal comes together that ultimately involves private credit, the issuance of cards as part of the second-look process would be a small share of the bank’s own approvals.
Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com and Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com