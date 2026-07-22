A record level of private-equity investments are stuck in funds limping along past their intended lifespans.
Private-equity assets stuck in ‘zombie funds’ are at a record high
SummaryFunds are outliving their intended lifespans as fund managers struggle to sell the remaining assets.
A record level of private-equity investments are stuck in funds limping along past their intended lifespans.
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