Private-equity assets stuck in ‘zombie funds’ are at a record high

Often known as zombie funds, these funds are no longer raising money or making new acquisitions, in part because fund managers haven’t been able to sell their remaining assets. The net asset value of U.S. private-equity assets stuck in funds at least a decade old reached an all-time high of $348.5 billion at the end of 2025, according to PitchBook data. That is 3.5 times the amount in 2015 and more than 100 times that of 2005.