Private-equity firms are sitting on a nine-year backlog

The private-equity industry’s next decade could be a slog.
Buyout firms face a backlog of unsold portfolio companies that is only worsening as investor concerns deepen about artificial intelligence’s impact on the software industry. The firms are expected to take about nine years to clear their logjam at the current pace, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers analysis of PitchBook data released last month.
About 13,500 U.S. companies sat in private-equity portfolios as of June 30, up from roughly 13,300 at the end of 2025, PitchBook data released Tuesday show. Almost 4,000 companies have been held for six or more years. About 1,500 companies have been held for nine or more years.
Many private-equity firms historically aimed to hold investments for around three to five years, though the time frame has been expanding. That has prompted some impatient investors to shift their money elsewhere.