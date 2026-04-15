The Trump administration is expected to start accepting claims next week for refunds from the tariffs President Trump collected illegally.
Process to refund tariffs to begin next week
SummaryA trade court judge said the government confirmed it is on track to start processing claims for refunds of Trump’s tariffs invalidated by the Supreme Court.
The Trump administration is expected to start accepting claims next week for refunds from the tariffs President Trump collected illegally.
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