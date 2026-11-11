Progressives lose California wealth tax battle—but aren’t conceding the war

Progressives’ yearslong quest to tax wealth failed its biggest test in California.
That doesn’t mean the idea is going away.
Proponents in California have already floated putting another wealth tax on the ballot in 2028, saying they have learned important lessons from this year’s unsuccessful attempt to marshal voter support for a levy on billionaires. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party—which broadly favors tax increases to fill budget holes, reduce wealth disparities and fund progressive priorities—posted big wins in statehouses and gained control of the U.S. House and Senate.