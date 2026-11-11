Progressives lose California wealth tax battle—but aren’t conceding the war

Progressives’ yearslong quest to tax wealth failed its biggest test in California.
Progressives’ yearslong quest to tax wealth failed its biggest test in California.
That doesn’t mean the idea is going away.
That doesn’t mean the idea is going away.
Proponents in California have already floated putting another wealth tax on the ballot in 2028, saying they have learned important lessons from this year’s unsuccessful attempt to marshal voter support for a levy on billionaires. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party—which broadly favors tax increases to fill budget holes, reduce wealth disparities and fund progressive priorities—posted big wins in statehouses and gained control of the U.S. House and Senate.
Some tax supporters saw a silver lining in the California vote failure: It came close, even after wealthy opponents outspent proponents 10 to 1 in a heated campaign. Backers vowed to keep up the fight.
California voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have created the nation’s first modern tax on wealth. WSJ’s Paul Kieran reports. Photo: Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
“I’ve got bad news for these Oligarchs,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday in a social-media post. “Your victory is fleeting. We will pass a federal billionaire wealth tax & end your greed.”
The California initiative, pitched by a healthcare union and dubbed Proposition 40, sought to create a one-time, 5% tax on billionaires’ net assets. It would have been the first tax of its kind in the U.S., where stocks, intellectual property and other holdings have long been allowed to grow in value without being taxed unless they are sold.
Supporters of the wealth-tax idea—including progressive leaders such as Sanders, academics and unions—argue that existing laws allow ultrarich Americans to pay little tax relative to their wealth. They say billionaires’ ability to amass vast fortunes and donate unlimited sums to political groups poses a threat to U.S. democracy and meritocracy.
Supporters of the initiative were unable to win over California voters, who rejected the tax, according to the Associated Press. The AP called the race late Monday as “no” votes were ahead by about 5.5 points. Meanwhile, a billionaire-funded countermeasure that would effectively ban wealth taxes was, as of Tuesday, holding on to a slim majority of “yes” votes.
Opponents took a victory lap. The tax’s failure was notable in an election where a blue wave washed through the U.S., including California. Opponents included Gov. Gavin Newsom and newly elected successor Xavier Becerra, both Democrats who warned the proposal could drive off wealthy taxpayers.
“This sends a crystal-clear message to the rest of the U.S. that you should not put a wealth tax on the ballot in any state across the country,” said Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, which worked to defeat the tax. “If it’s not going to pass in California, most likely it’s not going to pass anywhere else.”
Proponents of taxing the rich more have strung together some other wins in recent years. Colorado voters last week repealed a provision in the state constitution that required the same income-tax rate for everyone and imposed six new tax brackets. And Washington state voters rejected an effort to overturn a 9.9% flat tax on income over $1 million that state lawmakers approved earlier this year.
Democrats’ state-level gains on Nov. 3 mean they’ll have newfound clout nationally. Come January, they will hold trifectas—or control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office—in 22 states. That’s up from 16 currently, following wins in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Support for taxing the wealthy can be found in some unlikely areas, polls commissioned earlier this year by John Thomas, a Republican strategist, suggest. He found that a hypothetical wealth tax on billionaires was almost as popular in Texas and Florida as in New York and California.
Democrats have little near-term ability to make a dent in Washington, D.C.: Any legislation to raise federal taxes on billionaires is likely to run into President Trump’s veto during his remaining two years in office.
Still, control of Congress comes with a brighter spotlight.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), who is in line to chair the Senate Finance Committee next year, has repeatedly proposed legislation in recent years that would impose 23.8% annual tax on billionaires’ unrealized capital gains. Each time he introduces it, the bill attracts more co-sponsors—a sign Democrats are getting less squeamish about the idea, a staffer said.
Wyden said the measure responds in part to the ballooning U.S. budget deficit. “Congress will not be able to fix the budget and pass a bold, progressive agenda without taking new steps to ensure billionaires pay a fair share,” he said in a statement.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.), who is positioned to lead the House Appropriations Committee, said last week that “we should look at a wealth tax” to fund universal healthcare.
Federal wealth-tax efforts foundered during the Biden administration, when Democrats’ razor-thin margin in the Senate required unanimity to pass legislation along party lines. With a larger majority in the Senate next year and possibly a Democrat in the White House two years later, major tax increases could have an easier path.
The concept also faces potential legal hurdles. The Constitution imposes complicated and unresolved requirements around “direct taxes,” a term without a clear definition but one that some scholars believe could undercut wealth taxes. The 16th Amendment was ratified to allow income taxes despite those requirements, but it might not enable levies on wealth.
In California, the billionaire-tax proposal faced different challenges. Billionaires including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, venture capitalist John Doerr and Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison spent hundreds of millions of dollars to defeat it. The fact that nine-tenths of expected revenue was earmarked for healthcare divided labor unions whose members wouldn’t directly benefit.
Future attempts to tax wealth in California could also be complicated if the ballot measure that seeks to ban such taxes ends up passing.
Emmanuel Saez, a University of California, Berkeley, economist who helped draft the tax proposal, said he’s already back at work looking for a possible path forward. At the state level, he expects a future effort to build a broader coalition—rather than a single union—and to propose an annual tax at a lower rate of, say, 1%.
“My view is that it’s still a positive, on net, for the agenda just because it attracted so much interest,” he said.
Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com and Laura J. Nelson at laura.nelson@wsj.com