Prominent anti-Hamas militia leader killed in Gaza
Summary
Yasser Abu Shabab led a small Palestinian militia opposing Hamas that was armed by Israel.
The head of the most prominent anti-Hamas militia backed by Israel in Gaza has been killed, removing a key figure in a policy to build up armed alternatives to the militant group.
