WASHINGTON—Hours after gunfire erupted outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Sen. Kevin Cramer called President Trump to check on him. But instead of dwelling on the apparent attempt on his life, Trump had something else on his mind: stonework.
Pushing past third assassination attempt, Trump forges ahead with his ballroom
SummaryAlmost immediately after Saturday’s shooting, the president began arguing that his $400 million White House ballroom was more essential than ever.
WASHINGTON—Hours after gunfire erupted outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Sen. Kevin Cramer called President Trump to check on him. But instead of dwelling on the apparent attempt on his life, Trump had something else on his mind: stonework.
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