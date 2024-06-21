Putin and Kim bring back Cold War-era military alliance to tense region
Dasl Yoon , Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Jun 2024, 10:25 PM IST
SummaryThe leaders of Russia and North Korea signed an accord pledging assistance if the other country is attacked, stirring concern in the U.S., South Korea and Japan.
SEOUL—The revival of a Cold War-era military pact between Russia and North Korea has unnerved the U.S. and its main Asian partners, stirring uncertainty and concern that the agreement could undermine regional security.
