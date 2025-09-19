Putin in no mood to negotiate, UK spy chief says
Summary
In a veiled message to President Trump, the departing head of MI6 warned that the Russian president has no intention of stopping his war in Ukraine.
ISTANBUL—The head of Britain’s foreign-intelligence agency, MI6, warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no desire to end the war in Ukraine, an assessment that follows months in which President Trump tried to push both sides to negotiate a peace deal.
