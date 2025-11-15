Putin is turning eighth-grade classrooms into army training grounds
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
A vast militarization of the education system is gathering pace in Russian classrooms, where students are trained to handle weapons by active soldiers.
A class of Russian first-graders stood to attention this fall as a soldier who had served on the front line in Ukraine inspected their military uniforms.
