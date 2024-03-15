Putin puts clash with West at centre of presidential election
Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Mar 2024, 11:48 AM IST
SummaryThe Russian leader is all but guaranteed to win, but the Kremlin is seeking a large turnout to anchor his next six years in power.
The video splashing across Russian television screens in the run-up to this weekend’s presidential election didn’t leave much room for surprises. “Who will ensure development?" it asked. “Who guarantees stability? Who unites? And, in whom do you have confidence?"
