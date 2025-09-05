Putin says Russia will strike any western troops in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would see any foreign troops in Ukraine as legitimate targets for its forces, setting a Kremlin red line a day after European and U.S. officials met in Paris to discuss security guarantees that could include sending thousands of Western troops to Ukraine.
“We’ll proceed from the assumption that these are legitimate targets for strikes," Putin said. He also expressed doubts that any high-level meetings between Russia and Ukraine would lead to a resolution of the conflict because the two sides are far apart in their positions.
Putin’s comments dealt another blow to President Trump’s peace efforts, which have stalled in the weeks after the two leaders met in Alaska. Russia has dug in on maximalist demands that it has made throughout the conflict, and a series of deadlines Trump has set for progress on peace negotiations have passed.
The comments came after Putin made a trip to China, where he embraced the leaders of China and India at a regional summit and attended a military parade aimed at showcasing an alignment of the West’s adversaries.
“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China," Trump posted Friday on Truth Social. “May they have a long and prosperous future together!"
Western leaders have been calling on Putin to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders have been actively discussing the details of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine that would be launched once a cease-fire is reached.
Putin responded to those calls Friday. “If someone really wants to meet with us, we’re ready. The best place for that is the capital of the Russian Federation, hero-city Moscow," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East. He said the Russian side would ensure security and good working conditions for the Ukrainian delegation: “A 100% guarantee."
Zelensky on Thursday said Kyiv had long supported the idea of a meeting between the leaders, but he dismissed the idea of it happening in Moscow, something Putin has previously suggested.
“Russia is doing everything to delay," he said. “If you want a meeting not to happen, then you invite me to Moscow." Kyiv says it has repeatedly foiled Russian attempts to assassinate Zelensky, whom Putin has previously characterized as a Western puppet and drug addict.
Putin’s trip to China was his first foreign trip since his summit with Trump in Alaska. That meeting spurred a visit to the White House by Zelensky, accompanied by top European leaders. They discussed possible security guarantees, and Trump said he later got Putin to agree to a meeting with Zelensky.
Putin didn’t comment on such plans at the time, but officials from his government poured cold water on the idea in the days that followed. In August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov played down the likelihood of a bilateral summit. Lavrov said the Kremlin hadn’t agreed to a meeting, but had merely proposed raising the level of its diplomatic representation at talks with Ukraine.
The following day, Trump said he was giving Russia two weeks to make progress on a peace deal, citing a deadline he has repeatedly used to put pressure on Putin. That deadline passed on Friday with no progress on peace talks.
Putin’s warning on Friday may signal a move away from his careful diplomacy over recent months. Since Trump’s inauguration in January, the Russian leader has been careful to curry favor with the U.S. president by agreeing in principle to his proposals on Ukraine, while rejecting them in practice.
In March, after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day truce brokered by the U.S. and aimed at facilitating further peace talks, Putin said he endorsed an eventual pause in hostilities—so long as a host of complex issues is resolved beforehand.
“The idea itself is good, and we of course support it, but there are questions we have to discuss," Putin said.
He regularly mentions “root causes" that he says lie at the heart of the war, including Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and its efforts to sideline Russian influence. Putin also regularly questions Zelensky’s legitimacy, saying that a lack of elections due to Kyiv’s imposition of martial law means Zelensky doesn’t have a mandate to govern.
“It will be practically impossible to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side on key issues," he said on Friday. “Even if there is political will—which I doubt—there are legal and technical difficulties."
Putin on Friday contrasted Ukraine’s ambition to join the European Union from its North Atlantic Treaty Organization goals. He said Russia wasn’t opposed to Ukraine’s EU accession, but a Western military buildup in Ukraine was a direct threat. “The security of one country cannot be arranged at the expense of the security of another," he said.
Kyiv has cited past instances of Moscow breaking its promises, and has argued that without postwar security guarantees from the West, Russia would simply attack it again. It has argued that Russia doesn’t want an end to the war, and that Ukraine has done everything—including agreeing to U.S. cease-fire proposals—to facilitate talks on peace.
Write to Matthew Luxmoore at matthew.luxmoore@wsj.com