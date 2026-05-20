Days after Ukrainian drone attacks shook Moscow, Russian leader Vladimir Putin traveled to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, looking for support for his country’s economy and to show his close ties with Russia’s most important strategic partner.
Putin Seeks a Boost From Xi in Beijing as War Effort Falters
SummaryThe Russian leader arrived in the Chinese capital after President Trump’s summit and Ukrainian strikes on Moscow.
Days after Ukrainian drone attacks shook Moscow, Russian leader Vladimir Putin traveled to Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, looking for support for his country’s economy and to show his close ties with Russia’s most important strategic partner.
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