Putin wagers Ukraine’s army will break before his economy does
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Sept 2025, 07:48 pm IST
The Russian leader’s bet explains why he is evading President Trump’s push for a deal.
The war in Ukraine has become a contest between two hourglasses: one measuring how long Ukraine’s thinly stretched army can keep up the fight, and the other how long Russia’s economy can sustain the invasion without hurting the stability of Vladimir Putin’s regime.
