Putin was Xi’s role model. Now he’s the junior partner.

The history of Sino-Russian relations offers a cautionary tale about what happens when the senior partner overplays its hand. When Mao Zedong visited Moscow in 1950 to forge the Sino-Soviet alliance, Soviet propaganda posters depicted Stalin as slightly taller than Mao—a carefully calibrated signal of who was the elder brother. (In reality, Mao had at least four inches on the diminutive Stalin). It was that kind of insistence on dominance that eventually blew the alliance apart in the 1960s, a rupture that took decades to repair and handed Washington enormous strategic advantage.