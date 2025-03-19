Putin woos Trump with a partial ceasefire and big geopolitical deal

In a social-media post, Mr Trump spoke of his “very good and productive" call, and presented the deal as a first step, to be followed by a complete ceasefire and “ultimately, an END to this very horrible War". The White House said follow-up negotiations would “begin immediately in the Middle East". But the Kremlin was less forthcoming. For a 30-day ceasefire to be effective, Russia said Ukraine had to halt mobilisation and re-armament, and America had to stop providing it with weapons and intelligence. There was no mention of Russia pausing its recruitment, halting its military production or stopping its lethal imports—arms from Iran and North Korea, and components from China that can be used to make them.