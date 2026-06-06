Putin’s inner circle travels on western-made private jets despite sanctions

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport is home to a sleek white Bombardier Global 7500—a $75 million Western-built jet that caters to the world’s wealthy and business elites.

The jet is one of a number of luxury aircraft used by close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin—despite Western sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow’s elite over the 2022 Ukraine invasion. Sergey Chemezov, the chief executive at Russia’s giant defense company Rostec, has used the Bombardier jet for trips to Dubai, Turkey and Southeast Asia.

Russia’s elite have been forced to adapt since the start of the war, but Western sanctions haven’t done much to crimp their globe-spanning lifestyles. They have traded places like London, the French Riviera and the Swiss Alps for new destinations like the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

A Wall Street Journal review of documents from an aviation research firm, import data and flight-tracking records show a number of wealthy Russians close to Putin continue to avail themselves of top-tier business jets from Western aviation companies. A web of companies buys the jets from Western manufacturers or second-hand and registers them in new locations to make them available to sanctioned Russians, the documents show. Those Russians include Chemezov; Arkady Rotenberg, a longtime associate of Putin; and Igor Kesaev, an oligarch involved in arms manufacturing.

Chemezov has been a close Putin ally since the 1980s, when they worked together as KGB officers in what was then East Germany. After rising to power, Putin appointed him as the top executive at Rostec in 2007.

He once enjoyed regular travel to Europe, including estates in Spain controlled by members of his family, according to documents leaked from financial firms in 2021 known as the Pandora Papers.

Since the start of the war, he has had to swap the Mediterranean for Dubai, where he has a villa with a private beach on the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago, according to public documents that were earlier reported by Radio Free Europe.

Chemezov used the jet for about half a dozen trips to the U.A.E. between October 2025 and January of this year, according to the flight tracking firm Flightradar24.

Rotenberg, who trained at the same judo club as Putin in St. Petersburg in their youth, has built his wealth since the Russian president came to power, running banks and construction firms that won lucrative contracts to build infrastructure for the government. He has been under international sanctions over his ties to Putin since Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

He has been using two Bombardier Globals that he got access to in late 2022, according to Ch-Aviation documents. His jets have frequently traveled to resorts in countries that don’t enforce sanctions, such as Azerbaijan and the U.A.E., according to Flightradar24.

Kesaev made his fortune in tobacco and alcohol distribution during the chaotic 1990s in Russia, and then later expanded into retail grocery chains and the arms industry. He is worth $4.8 billion, according to Forbes. He was sanctioned by the U.S. and the European Union after the Ukraine invasion for his role supporting Russia’s arms industry. He imported a raven-black Bombardier Global Express XRS jet in 2023, according to data from Ch-Aviation and Import Genius.

The companies of Chemezov and Rotenberg and a lawyer acting for Kesaev didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Before 2022, many Russian oligarchs relied on European operators—often in low-tax jurisdictions such as Switzerland, Luxembourg and San Marino—to manage their jets. After the invasion, they lost access to those agreements—and in some cases to the aircraft themselves.

Now Russian oligarchs typically get access to Western-made private jets through brokers and intermediary companies. European brokers and aircraft-management firms often acquire Bombardier and Gulfstream jets by purchasing them second-hand from other companies. The aircraft are then registered in jurisdictions that don’t have sanctions on Russia—including the U.A.E., Oman, Kazakhstan and South Africa—before eventually being flown to Russia.

“We have been noticing that some European companies appear to operate in a gray legal area by supplying aircraft to third parties that eventually sell them to Russia,” said Marija Verovic, vice president of marketing at Ch-Aviation.

The aircraft used by the Russians close to Putin were handled by a Vienna-based company called Avcon or its subsidiaries before transitioning to Russian ownership, according to Ch-Aviation documents.

The plane used by Chemezov, for example, was first registered in Bermuda and managed by Avcon before being re-registered in Russia by a company called Tarp Aviation, according to documents in the database. Several jets now managed by Tarp were previously operated by Avcon, the documents show.

”The Avcon Jet Group strictly adheres to EU and U.S. sanctions laws,” the company said in an email. Tarp didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A Vienna-based fiduciary and aviation holding company called SecuTrust owns stakes in both companies. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Companies based in North America and Europe are obliged under sanctions rules to ensure that no aircraft or aircraft parts are exported to Russia. They must conduct due diligence to determine whether clients subsequently resell such items to Russia, according to Felix Helmstädter, a German sanctions expert and lecturer in law at Humboldt University in Berlin.

In some cases, transfers of business jets violate both the general sanctions on exports to Russia and specific sanctions targeting the individuals who ultimately take ownership of the aircraft, he said.

A spokeswoman for Bombardier said that the company has a robust and comprehensive compliance program and takes all reasonable measures to help ensure aircraft aren’t sold or serviced in violation of applicable laws, sanctions or export controls.

Gulfstream didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Moscow has been able to increase imports of Western goods during President Trump’s second term because his administration hasn’t prioritized sanctions enforcement, focusing on narcotics trafficking and Iran instead, said John E. Smith, former director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the top U.S. sanctions authority.

“Implementing sanctions is like a game of whack-a-mole: It takes significant enforcement efforts to track the evasion and find ways to combat it, and this administration has decided not to focus on increasing sanctions pressure against Russia,” said Smith, now a partner at Morrison Foerster, a law firm.