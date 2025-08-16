‘Putin’s jet!’: Alaska becomes the center of the universe for one weekend
Jim Carlton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Summary
Pickup trucks, salmon fishing and grizzly-bear displays gave way to FBI agents and $1,000 hotel rooms as Anchorage’s biggest political moment unfolds. “All eyes” on the state.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Nearly two decades ago, when the presidential nominee John McCain selected then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his Republican running mate, this Far North metropolis was swarmed with media, political consultants and other outsiders.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story