‘Putin’s jet!’: Alaska becomes the center of the universe for one weekend

Reactions have varied. Some are outraged Alaska would host Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Others hope this marks a step toward peace. But most everyone agrees on one point. This summit—with the deadly war at stake—is perhaps the most notable event to happen in Alaska in modern memory. “All eyes are on Anchorage," declared a headline in the Anchorage Daily News, while Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told a local news station that the event “puts Alaska on the world map—where we should be."