Putin’s petrostate faces a kamikaze petrol crisis
Drivers queue as Ukraine’s drones take out 20% of refining capacity
As Donald Trump rightly observed on August 22nd, “It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader’s country." Mr Trump may have intended to point to another reason why Ukraine lacks “the cards" to win, but for two years, Ukraine has been carrying out successful attacks on oil refineries and depots across Russia. And in the past month that campaign has shifted into a higher gear.