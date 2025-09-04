Putin’s petrostate faces a kamikaze petrol crisis

What has made this possible is a huge surge in the production of “kamikaze" drones. Olena Kryzhanivska, an expert on Ukrainian weapons systems, notes that the FP-1 long-range drone, which was first shown in May and now accounts for about 60% of deep strikes into Russian territory, is already being produced at a rate of 100 units a day. It carries a warhead of 60-120kg; with the lighter weight it has a range of up to 1,600km. Though costing only $55,000 each, the FP-1 is said to have sophisticated software that ensures accurate targeting under intense electronic-warfare conditions. Attacks are also being carried out by the heavier and costlier Lyutyi drones.