Ever since coming to power more than a quarter-century ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin built a new state religion around May 9, the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and the holiest day in the Russian calendar.
Putin’s Strongman Image Is Fading as Ukraine Brings War Home to Russia
SummaryThe Russian president’s “Victory Day” cult has backfired as the conflict drags on longer than the Soviets’ battle against the Nazis.
Ever since coming to power more than a quarter-century ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin built a new state religion around May 9, the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and the holiest day in the Russian calendar.
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