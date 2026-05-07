Putin’s Strongman Image Is Fading as Ukraine Brings War Home to Russia

“If Putin could freely choose, he would not have this parade. He doesn’t want to stand somewhere in the open, given the damage that has been done to Russian air surveillance and air defense, and the way Ukrainian drones and missiles are choosing where to fly,” said Nico Lange, a former senior German defense official who runs the IRIS think tank based in Germany. “But because of the quasi-religious meaning of May 9, he also cannot not have the parade.”