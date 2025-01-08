Putting America first requires H-1B visa reform

While this would have been an improvement, it still would have prevented many companies employing early-career workers in high-paying occupations from getting the highly qualified talent the country needs. It also neglected the importance of the length of a worker’s potential contribution. This would set back efforts to retain top international students graduating from U.S. universities. A promising young graduate in STEM with specialized knowledge shouldn’t have his spot taken by a replaceable IT consultant simply because the latter would be paid slightly higher than the industry average.