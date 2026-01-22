Qatari-donated Air Force One is expected to begin flying Trump this summer

The Qatari-donated plane being overhauled to become a new Air Force One jet is on track to be delivered to President Trump this summer, according to the Air Force.

While the exact delivery date hasn’t yet been determined, it is possible the plane, painted in the red, white and dark-blue scheme favored by the president, could be part of the July festivities celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.

“The Air Force remains committed to expediting delivery of the VC-25 bridge aircraft in support of the Presidential airlift mission, with an anticipated delivery no later than summer 2026," according to an Air Force statement to The Wall Street Journal.

Until Wednesday, the Air Force hadn’t provided a specific timeframe for the aircraft’s delivery, although Trump previously said the plane could be ready as soon as February.

Trump has planned a series of events throughout the year in commemoration of the country’s 250th birthday. An event on the National Mall featuring performers and fireworks is slated for July 4.

It couldn’t be determined whether the plane will be a fully functional Air Force One by then, beyond likely containing a secure communications system and sporting a new coat of paint. Details of the project remain classified, and an Air Force spokesperson declined to provide more information.

Both of the 747s that are currently used as the primary aircraft for the Air Force One mission have been in service since the George H.W. Bush administration in the early 1990s.The jets are highly capable, purpose-built aircraft that can refuel in flight, defend against missiles and contain specialized communication gear that allows the president to remain connected in flight as though he were in the White House.

On Tuesday, the plane flying Trump, his staff and reporters to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, had to turn around over the Atlantic Ocean because of an “electrical issue," forcing Trump to return to the Washington area and board another aircraft.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joked after the incident that the Qatari jet is sounding “much better" now.

“The minor mechanical issue proves President Trump is right, and the new Air Force One will be a welcome donation to the United States Air Force, not just for the President, but for the entire AF1 crew," Leavitt said in a statement Wednesday.

Since his first term in office, Trump has complained that the planes he was using for Air Force One were too old and small. White House advisers have said they dislike long flights in the planes because the seats don’t lie flat and the bathrooms are small.

In 2018, Trump struck a deal with Boeing to pay $3.9 billion for two 747s that had been built for a Russian airline and never delivered. Boeing has fallen years behind schedule because of technical, supplier and workforce issues. The Air Force said in December that the first of the new planes wouldn’t be delivered until mid-2028, just months before the end of Trump’s second term.

Aware of Trump’s disappointment over the planes, the Qataris offered one of their jumbo jets to use in the meantime. Trump commissioned the defense contractor L3Harris to overhaul the 747-8 for his use before the two Boeing planes are delivered, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The donation has raised ethical and security concerns among lawmakers and Trump’s allies.

While the Air Force hasn’t acknowledged that L3Harris is doing the work, the plane has been spotted by media and aviation enthusiasts at a company facility in Waco, Texas. A spokesperson for L3Harris declined to comment about the company’s work on the Qatari plane.

Trump has been pushing the Air Force to get the Qatari plane ready for service, White House officials said, and staff have regularly asked for updates as the president continues to complain about the current jets.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink testified before lawmakers in June that the plane renovation would probably cost less than $400 million. Money to refurbish the jet is being pulled from leftover funds for a Pentagon program to replace aging nuclear missiles, according to the Air Force.

In recent months, Air Force pilots have begun training on a 747-8 model owned by the cargo carrier Atlas Air, a person familiar with the program said. The Air Force announced in December that it would buy two additional 747-8 aircraft “to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy" for its small fleet of Boeing jumbo jets.

It couldn’t be determined what will happen to the Qatari jet after Trump leaves office. One official said it might stay as property of the U.S. government and be used as a spare jet or training plane.

The president has expressed interest in making the jet an attraction at Trump’s planned presidential library in Miami, similar to how a retired Air Force One is on display at the President Ronald Reagan library in California.

“Someday, it will be like Ronald Reagan, they decommission them," Trump said of the plane used by Reagan. “It’ll go to my library."

The Qatari gift has raised a number of ethical issues since Trump announced the donation this past spring. Some said the donation might violate the U.S. Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which restricts officials from accepting gifts from foreign states without congressional consent.

Republican lawmakers and Trump allies have also raised concern about the security and optics of accepting a plane from a foreign country. The conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called it “skeezy." The influencer Laura Loomer posted on social media, “We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits."

Trump said he would be “stupid" to turn down the gift from Qatar and called it “a great gesture."

Write to Marcus Weisgerber at marcus.weisgerber@wsj.com, Josh Dawsey at Joshua.Dawsey@WSJ.com and Meridith McGraw at Meridith.McGraw@WSJ.com