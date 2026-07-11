Quantum is the future for Washington. Inside a White House summit.

Every day brings a fresh reminder that interest in quantum computing has reached a fever pitch, and nowhere is that more obvious than at the federal level.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce Paul Dabbar asserted this week that recent actions by the U.S. government “have accelerated reaching for the frontier of this technology materially faster.”
The remarks followed a White House quantum summit on July 7, where Dabbar was joined by representatives from the Energy Department and the National Science Foundation. Industry leaders like IBM’s Jay Gambetta and Infleqtion CEO Matt Kinsella were also in attendance, underscoring their growing role as key federal collaborators.
“The arc of the last decade, and the shape of the decade ahead, is this: America built every layer of the quantum stack one at a time, across a century, largely without knowing it was building a stack,” Dabbar wrote in a LinkedIn post Thursday. That includes the s0-called discovery layer, which Dabbar says was “built by physicists who were asking questions that had no commercial application.”