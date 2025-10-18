Qudaih, her husband, Abd al-Rahman al-Shawwaf, also 29, and their nearly 3-year-old daughter Farah are among those now p
Nearly two million people fled their homes. Now Ghaidaa Qudaih and her husband and daughter are trying to find their way home.
In a corner of their ramshackle tent in southern Gaza, Ghaidaa Qudaih and her family keep a baby stroller and three backpacks filled with clothes, diapers, milk and other necessities close at hand. They need them in case they have to run for their lives, as they have 11 times over the past two years.