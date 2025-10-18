Nearly two million Palestinians, roughly 90% of Gaza’s population in Gaza, have fled their homes during the war—many of them multiple times—according to the United Nations. Qudaih, her husband, Abd al-Rahman al-Shawwaf, also 29, and their nearly 3-year-old daughter Farah are among those now planning to rebuild their lives now that the fighting has stopped. They know that Hamas militants are back on the streets to assert control, and they know there are significant obstacles to President Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war. They have seen cease-fires come and go.