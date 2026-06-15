President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.
Questions About Trump’s Iran Deal Set to Dominate G-7
SummaryAllies have yet to see the text of a pact aimed at ending a war that has weighed on the global economy.
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