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Questions About Trump’s Iran Deal Set to Dominate G-7

Alexander Ward, WSJ
4 min read15 Jun 2026, 06:12 PM IST
President Trump is traveling to Europe on Monday.
President Trump is traveling to Europe on Monday.
Summary

Allies have yet to see the text of a pact aimed at ending a war that has weighed on the global economy.

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President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.

President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.

Trump will spend three days in Evian-les-Bains for a summit of the Group of Seven leading nations nominally about technology, trade and global economic imbalances. But the high-level discussions are certain to center on the interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. blockade and pause the war for at least 60 days, leaving thornier negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear work for future technical talks.

Trump will spend three days in Evian-les-Bains for a summit of the Group of Seven leading nations nominally about technology, trade and global economic imbalances. But the high-level discussions are certain to center on the interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. blockade and pause the war for at least 60 days, leaving thornier negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear work for future technical talks.

When Trump lands, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders are expected to shower him with praise over the deal while also peppering him with questions on how such a complicated pact could hold together over the coming months.

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Meet the Author

Alexander Ward

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalQuestions About Trump’s Iran Deal Set to Dominate G-7

Questions About Trump’s Iran Deal Set to Dominate G-7

Alexander Ward, WSJ
4 min read15 Jun 2026, 06:12 PM IST
President Trump is traveling to Europe on Monday.
President Trump is traveling to Europe on Monday.
Summary

Allies have yet to see the text of a pact aimed at ending a war that has weighed on the global economy.

Gift this article

President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.

President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.

Trump will spend three days in Evian-les-Bains for a summit of the Group of Seven leading nations nominally about technology, trade and global economic imbalances. But the high-level discussions are certain to center on the interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. blockade and pause the war for at least 60 days, leaving thornier negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear work for future technical talks.

Trump will spend three days in Evian-les-Bains for a summit of the Group of Seven leading nations nominally about technology, trade and global economic imbalances. But the high-level discussions are certain to center on the interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. blockade and pause the war for at least 60 days, leaving thornier negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear work for future technical talks.

When Trump lands, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders are expected to shower him with praise over the deal while also peppering him with questions on how such a complicated pact could hold together over the coming months.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Alexander Ward

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalQuestions About Trump’s Iran Deal Set to Dominate G-7
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