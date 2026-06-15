Questions About Trump’s Iran Deal Set to Dominate G-7

President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.
President Trump is set to arrive in France on Monday having just announced a peace deal with Iran that the public hasn’t seen and is set to dominate high-stakes discussions with allies.
Trump will spend three days in Evian-les-Bains for a summit of the Group of Seven leading nations nominally about technology, trade and global economic imbalances. But the high-level discussions are certain to center on the interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. blockade and pause the war for at least 60 days, leaving thornier negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear work for future technical talks.
Trump will spend three days in Evian-les-Bains for a summit of the Group of Seven leading nations nominally about technology, trade and global economic imbalances. But the high-level discussions are certain to center on the interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. blockade and pause the war for at least 60 days, leaving thornier negotiations about Tehran’s nuclear work for future technical talks.
When Trump lands, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders are expected to shower him with praise over the deal while also peppering him with questions on how such a complicated pact could hold together over the coming months.