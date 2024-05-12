Rafah once was a refuge from the war. Now Gazans don’t know where to go
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Summary“Bombing is everywhere.” Israeli strikes and armed clashes in the Southern Gaza city have sparked another Palestinian mass migration.
As Israeli military fliers rained down on eastern Rafah warning residents to evacuate ahead of a military operation early this week, Kareem Jouda and his family resolved to stay put even as their neighbors fled. They felt they had nowhere to go.
