Raj Bhatia: Don’t shy away from hiring your own child
SummaryThe longtime Merrill Private Wealth Management advisor explains why his daughter joined his firm and offers his best advice for advisors considering hiring their offspring.
Advisors who are thinking about succession planning should consider hiring their children, particularly if their offspring is genuinely interested, has ample work experience, and can bring expertise to the firm, says Raj Bhatia who has been with Merrill Lynch since 1981. Today, the private wealth advisor at the $2.5 billion Bhatia Group, which is part of Merrill Private Wealth Management, works alongside his daughter, Ariana.