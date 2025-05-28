Raj Bhatia: Don’t shy away from hiring your own child

After a few years working in private equity, Ariana concluded that it wasn’t an ideal fit. “She said to me, ‘I’ve done that and I recognize that you go from one transaction to the other [in private equity], but Dad, I have seen you build relationships where your first client is still your client. That’s what I want to do with the rest of my career.’ So, the time was right and the firm helped me to bring her over. That’s how she joined me last year and I’m glad that I got her in."