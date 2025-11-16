A new rare-earths plant in Europe shows how tough breaking China’s grip will be
Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Nov 2025, 10:21 am IST
Summary
The factory in Estonia won’t produce enough to break the continent’s dependence on Beijing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Europe is trying to get itself on the global rare-earths map, and a new facility on Russia’s border is its opening bid.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story