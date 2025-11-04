Rare-earth magnet startups seal $1.4 billion deal with Trump administration
The deal with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies is a strong sign the Pentagon is intent on building a supply chain to reduce China’s control.
Two startups aiming to produce an American supply of rare-earth magnets have sealed a $1.4 billion deal with the U.S. government. It is the latest sign that the Trump administration is moving to build out a domestic rare-earths supply chain and thwart China’s sector dominance—and willing to pay large sums for it.