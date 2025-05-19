Rare-earths plants are popping up outside China
Samantha Pearson , Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 May 2025, 10:46 AM IST
SummaryThe U.S. and Brazil are among countries building capacity to mine and refine metals for EVs and smartphones.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
GOIÂNIA, Brazil—In a warehouse deep in Brazil’s savanna, machines churn through piles of red clay to produce chalky rocks packed with metals critical for making electric cars, smartphones and missiles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less